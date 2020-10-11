Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 14th

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 14th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Petra Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PAICU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday.

About Petra Acquisition

Petra Acquisition, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industry in the United States and other developed countries.

