PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

BME opened at $44.26 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

