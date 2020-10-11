First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $3,500.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3,500.00, but opened at $3,625.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $3,475.00, with a volume of 7,335 shares.

FDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,674.32. The stock has a market cap of $926.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 14th
Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 14th
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
First Derivatives Shares Gap Up to $3,500.00
First Derivatives Shares Gap Up to $3,500.00
Velocys Shares Gap Up to $6.00
Velocys Shares Gap Up to $6.00
Chaarat Gold Shares Gap Up to $31.40
Chaarat Gold Shares Gap Up to $31.40
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report