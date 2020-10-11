First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $3,500.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3,500.00, but opened at $3,625.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $3,475.00, with a volume of 7,335 shares.

FDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,674.32. The stock has a market cap of $926.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

