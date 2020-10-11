Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.20. Velocys shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 948,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.44.

Velocys (LON:VLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 14th
Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 14th
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
First Derivatives Shares Gap Up to $3,500.00
First Derivatives Shares Gap Up to $3,500.00
Velocys Shares Gap Up to $6.00
Velocys Shares Gap Up to $6.00
Chaarat Gold Shares Gap Up to $31.40
Chaarat Gold Shares Gap Up to $31.40
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report