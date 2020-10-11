Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.20. Velocys shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 948,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.44.

Velocys (LON:VLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

