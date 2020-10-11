Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $31.40

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $32.60. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 178,483 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.41.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,653.73).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.