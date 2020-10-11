PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gerdau by 426.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 325,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,717,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gerdau by 341.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 2,890,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.92 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

