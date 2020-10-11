Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.