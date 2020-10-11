PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

