Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

CCL stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Carnival by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

