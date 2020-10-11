easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

easyJet’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
easyJet’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
easyJet’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
easyJet’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc Major Shareholder Sells $99,712,500.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc Major Shareholder Sells $99,712,500.00 in Stock
$0.53 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. This Quarter
$0.53 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex Inc to Post -$0.52 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex Inc to Post -$0.52 EPS
$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wipro Limited This Quarter
$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wipro Limited This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report