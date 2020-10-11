easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

