easyJet’s (EJTTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EJTTF. ValuEngine upgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Davy Research raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Latest News

