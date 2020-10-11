Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Sells $99,712,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ RUN opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7,135.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Simmons started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.
