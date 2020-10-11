$0.53 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBS. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 51job during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 51job by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.