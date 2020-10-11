Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. Athenex posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.87. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 111.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 296.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.