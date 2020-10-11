$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

WIT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 719.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,641.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

