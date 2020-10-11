Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Gap Down to $32.70

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $30.60. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 20,090,692 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on POG. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Petropavlovsk from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.66.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.