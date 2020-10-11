Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Shares Gap Up to $174.00

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.00, but opened at $179.50. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 167,181 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $392.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.49.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,750 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £6,637.50 ($8,673.07).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.