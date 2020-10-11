Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.14. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

