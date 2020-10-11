Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.54. Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 234,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34.

In other news, insider David Clarkson bought 208,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,886.60 ($27,292.04). Also, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,171.31).

About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

