Marston's PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Up to $41.52

Marston's PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.52, but opened at $42.86. Marston's PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 13,177,740 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston's PLC (MARS.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.80 ($0.89).

The firm has a market cap of $272.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

