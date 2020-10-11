YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Up to $814.00

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $814.00, but opened at $840.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $818.08, with a volume of 8,493 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 976.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,069.80.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

