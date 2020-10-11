Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Gap Down to $66.50

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.50, but opened at $62.50. Diurnal Group shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 341,815 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.90.

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (4.30) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Diurnal Group PLC will post -27.0599988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Bungay sold 41,873 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £12,561.90 ($16,414.35).

About Diurnal Group

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

