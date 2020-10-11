N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Up to $54.30

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $56.00. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 545,554 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $144.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.48.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.