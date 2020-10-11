Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 22,055,501 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Welch, and Stanley oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

