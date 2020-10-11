Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Shares Gap Up to $51.00

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $52.75. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst shares last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 15,530 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.10.

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

