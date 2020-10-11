Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Shares Gap Up to $171.50

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $171.50, but opened at $177.50. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst shares last traded at $175.84, with a volume of 98,438 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $150.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1,768.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.43.

About Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.