Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Up to $84.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $87.00. Ilika shares last traded at $90.65, with a volume of 63,941 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.