Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $19.08. Works co uk shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 19,284 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.06.

Works co uk (LON:WRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)).

In related news, insider Harry Morley bought 44,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,764.04 ($12,758.45).

About Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

