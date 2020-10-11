Aortech International (LON:RUA) Shares Gap Up to $132.50

Aortech International (LON:RUA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.50, but opened at $137.50. Aortech International shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 124,106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Aortech International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Aortech International Company Profile (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as Reaction Injection Molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

