U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Shares Gap Up to $57.40

Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $59.60. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 105,485 shares traded.

UAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.52.

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.58)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U and I Group PLC will post 2219.3416024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter W. Williams bought 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,225.10 ($5,520.84).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

