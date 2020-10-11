Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Gap Up to $97.00

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.00, but opened at $101.00. Serica Energy shares last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 60,970 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $248.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.77.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Malcolm Webb acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £1,888.05 ($2,467.07).

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

