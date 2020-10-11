Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Up to $81.20

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings PLC (LON:FCH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.20, but opened at $84.60. Funding Circle shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 111,013 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Funding Circle from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.88.

In other news, insider Samir Desai bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16). Also, insider Geeta Gopalan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,850 ($5,030.71).

Funding Circle Company Profile (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

