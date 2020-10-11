Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Gap Up to $677.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $677.00, but opened at $706.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $676.00, with a volume of 58,071 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.39).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 719.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.