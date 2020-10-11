International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Up to $52.70

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.70, but opened at $55.00. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 230,603 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $102.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.94.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Personal Finance plc will post 2996.9999346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.