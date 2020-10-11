PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Gap Up to $1,000.00

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,000.00, but opened at $1,045.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $997.98, with a volume of 9,034 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PPHE Hotel Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $412.70 million and a P/E ratio of -119.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,097.46.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

