FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Up to $47.60

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.60, but opened at $49.80. FirstGroup shares last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 1,149,958 shares changing hands.

FGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded FirstGroup to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.89 ($1.23).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.15. The firm has a market cap of $484.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69.

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.