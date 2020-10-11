LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Gap Up to $27.70

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $28.99. LMS Capital shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 66,314 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

