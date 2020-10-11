Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Shares Gap Up to $415.00

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $415.00, but opened at $435.00. Majestic Wine shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 232,433 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on WINE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 390.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In related news, insider James Crawford bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £13,230 ($17,287.34). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,641.98). Insiders purchased 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,459 in the last three months.

Majestic Wine Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

