Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Up to $227.50

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.50, but opened at $239.00. Biffa shares last traded at $235.50, with a volume of 194,796 shares traded.

BIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biffa to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($3.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.51. The stock has a market cap of $678.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

