Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.15. Westminster Group shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 26,189 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and a P/E ratio of -23.90.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.