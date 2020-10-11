Titon (LON:TON) Shares Gap Up to $81.50

Shares of Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.50, but opened at $86.00. Titon shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 39,221 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.18. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million and a PE ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Titon Company Profile (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.