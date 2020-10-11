Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Up to $230.00

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $245.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 56,957 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.35.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

