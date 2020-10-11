HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.98. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 2,437 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.00.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

