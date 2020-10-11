Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31,932,421 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share
Petropavlovsk Shares Gap Down to $32.70
Petropavlovsk Shares Gap Down to $32.70
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Shares Gap Up to $174.00
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Shares Gap Up to $174.00
Irish Continental Group Shares Gap Down to $3.40
Irish Continental Group Shares Gap Down to $3.40
Jersey Oil and Gas Shares Gap Up to $9.24
Jersey Oil and Gas Shares Gap Up to $9.24
Marston's PLC Shares Gap Up to $41.52
Marston's PLC Shares Gap Up to $41.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report