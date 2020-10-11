Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31,932,421 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

