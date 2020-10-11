Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $27.33

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $29.65. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 7,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 11825.0004486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.