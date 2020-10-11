Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Up to $316.00

Castings PLC (LON:CGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $316.00, but opened at $343.50. Castings shares last traded at $343.50, with a volume of 720 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.07.

In other Castings news, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,857.70).

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

