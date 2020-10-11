Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Up to $146.00

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.00, but opened at $159.00. Simplybiz Group shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 94,661 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Simplybiz Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

In other news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 5,111 shares of Simplybiz Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,973.16 ($10,418.35).

About Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

