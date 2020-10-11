i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

i-nexus Global PLC (LON:INX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.60. i-nexus Global shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,774,475 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.20.

About i-nexus Global (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

