Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.80. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 6,309 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.