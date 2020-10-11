Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,702.00

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and last traded at GBX 1,693.37 ($22.13), with a volume of 28872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,656 ($21.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,577.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,366.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.06 million and a PE ratio of 29.18.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

